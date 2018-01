Orsi, Spagnolini cleared in Finmeccanica Algeria case (2)

Busto Arsizio, January 23 - A judge in the northern city of Busto Arsizio on Tuesday acquitted former Finmeccanica CEO and president Giuseppe Orsi and former AgustaWestland chief Bruno Spagnolini of charges of tax fraud related to the supply of helicopters to the Algeria government. The decision follows recent acquittals related to alleged bribes paid to land contracts with the Indian government for helicopters from the Italian defence and aerospace giant, which has renamed itself Leonardo.