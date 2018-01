Cinema: Guadagnino film gets 4 Oscar nods (3)

Rome, January 23 - Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Names garnered four Oscar nominations Tuesday: best film, Timothée Chalame as best actor, best adapted screenplay by James Ivory from André Aciman's book, and best original song (Sufjan Stevens - Mistery of love). The film, a tale of male homosexual desire in an idyllic Italian setting, has generated a lot of Oscar talk. Chalame and Arnie Hammer were up for Golden Globes but lost out. Palermo-born Guadagnigno, 46, is known for Io sono l'amore (I Am Love, 2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015).