No good Fascism says Boldrini on racial laws (3)

Rome, January 23 - There is no such thing as good Fascism, Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said on the anniversary of the 1938 racial laws that ejected Jews from jobs and public life. The laws were "a very great disgrace", said Boldrini as the House staged a commemoration ceremony organised with the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI).. As for a recent row over the white race being threatened by migrants, sparked by League Lombardy governor candidate Attilio Fontana, Boldrini said "there's only one race, the human race". Boldrini went on to call for the closure of Facebook pages that hail Fascism and Nazism. Such sites "are continually increasing", she said. She said she had written to Mark Zuckerberg "to stress that this is not...compatible with a democracy". Boldrini said that "fascism is proliferating among young people, it should not be underestimated". photo: Boldrini (R) with Holocaust survivor Bianca Bosco Tedeschini Lalli (C) and UCEI chief Noemi Di Segni