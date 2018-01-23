Stop rows about allies running with PD-Franceschini (2)

Rome

Culture minister says policy of alliance agreed on

Rome, January 23 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini has called for an end to quarrels within the Democratic Party (PD) about politicians from allied parties running with the centre-left group in some constituencies. "Let's close all controversy and resistance to (centrist former House Speaker Pier Ferdinando) Casini and other figures from allied parties who are candidates in the single-member constituencies, from (former foreign minister Emma) Bonino, to (Health Minister Beatrice) Lorenzin and (former Lombardy governor Bruno) Tabacci," Franceschini told ANSA. "This is what coalitions lead to, like it was for the Olive Tree (alliance in the 1990s and 2000s). "We knew it when we discussed a policy of alliances within the PD. "I think it's contradictory for those who supported that line to today express resistance to candidates of allied lists in the constituencies".

