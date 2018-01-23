Rome

Tourists, locals evacuated after avalanche in Alto Adige

Another avalanche blocked state highway in Piedmont

Tourists, locals evacuated after avalanche in Alto Adige

Rome, January 23 - A number of tourists in a hotel and several local people have been evacuated by helicopter from Vallelunga, in the Alto Adige's Val Venosta valley, after an avalanche damaged a house in the area. Another big avalanche blocked the 659 State highway between Chiesa and San Michele late on Monday. In Valle d'Aosta, meanwhile, the road to Cervinia that was closed on Sunday due to an avalanche alarm has reopened.

