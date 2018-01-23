Tourists, locals evacuated after avalanche in Alto Adige

Rome
23/01/2018
Rome, January 23 - A number of tourists in a hotel and several local people have been evacuated by helicopter from Vallelunga, in the Alto Adige's Val Venosta valley, after an avalanche damaged a house in the area. Another big avalanche blocked the 659 State highway between Chiesa and San Michele late on Monday. In Valle d'Aosta, meanwhile, the road to Cervinia that was closed on Sunday due to an avalanche alarm has reopened.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Da Sicilia e Calabria per il droga party
di Rosario Pasciuto
Incidente stradale, arrestato ventenne
di Aldo Mantineo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online