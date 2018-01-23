Padoan mocks Berlusconi's flat tax proposal (2)

Brussels, January 23 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Tuesday mocked Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi's proposal to introduce a flat tax for households and businesses if the centre right wins the March 4 general election. "When you lower a tax you need (financial) coverage and so you have to put that on the table," Padoan said at the end of a ECOFIN meeting. "It is one of the proposals that need a magic wand or a fairy because they are miraculous, often fun to listen to". Padoan is set to stand for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) led by ex-premier Matteo Renzi in the March 4 general election.