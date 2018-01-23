Brussels

ECOFIN worried about Italian elections-Padoan (2)

Minister says his colleagues fear stability will be interrupted

Brussels, January 23 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday that his European colleagues are worried about the outcome of Italy's general election on March 4. Speaking after an ECOFIN meeting, Padoan said the other EU finance ministers were "aware that a scenario of uncertainty is forecast". "As they associate the fact that Italy has done a lot to four years of stability, there is concern that the stability and growth may be interrupted," he added.

