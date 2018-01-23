Italian election between reforms or 'no to all'-Gurria (2)

Davos
23/01/2018
Davos, January 23 - OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurrìa has described Italy's general election on March 4 as a contest between naysayers and parties that want to continue down the path of reform. "Italy has always been a vibrant democracy and traditionally the vote has been a question of personalities," Gurrìa told ANSA in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "But now it is a choice between those who propose continuing with the reforms and those who say no to everything without making real proposals. "The options are quite clear and it will be a vote with important consequences. "I wish you the best. "The Italians are wise and I'm sure they will make the best choice".
