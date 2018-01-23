Davos

Don't backtrack on reforms, OECD tells Italy before election (2)

Election between reforms or 'no to all'-Gurrìa tells ANSA at WEF

Don't backtrack on reforms, OECD tells Italy before election (2)

Davos, January 23 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurrìa has warned Italy not to backtrack on its reforms ahead of the March 4 general election. "You can't rewrite history," Gurrìa told ANSA in an interview given at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "The Jobs Act (labour reform), which was approved with a confidence vote, was a good bet that has created almost one million jobs and which no one, from (Silvio) Berlusconi onwards, had had the votes to approve". Gurrìa described Italy's election as a contest between naysayers and parties that want to continue down the path of reform. "Italy has always been a vibrant democracy and traditionally the vote has been a question of personalities," Gurrìa told ANSA. "But now it is a choice between those who propose continuing with the reforms and those who say no to everything without making real proposals. "The options are quite clear and it will be a vote with important consequences. "I wish you the best. "The Italians are wise and I'm sure they will make the best choice".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Auto fuori strada, muore un dentista

Auto fuori strada, muore un dentista

Da Sicilia e Calabria per il droga party

Da Sicilia e Calabria per il droga party

di Rosario Pasciuto

Incidente stradale, arrestato ventenne

Incidente stradale, arrestato ventenne

di Aldo Mantineo

La morte dell'imprenditore Pasquale Sgotto / Foto

La morte dell'imprenditore Pasquale Sgotto / Foto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33