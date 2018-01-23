Don't backtrack on reforms, OECD tells Italy before election (2)

Davos, January 23 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurrìa has warned Italy not to backtrack on its reforms ahead of the March 4 general election. "You can't rewrite history," Gurrìa told ANSA in an interview given at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "The Jobs Act (labour reform), which was approved with a confidence vote, was a good bet that has created almost one million jobs and which no one, from (Silvio) Berlusconi onwards, had had the votes to approve". Gurrìa described Italy's election as a contest between naysayers and parties that want to continue down the path of reform. "Italy has always been a vibrant democracy and traditionally the vote has been a question of personalities," Gurrìa told ANSA. "But now it is a choice between those who propose continuing with the reforms and those who say no to everything without making real proposals. "The options are quite clear and it will be a vote with important consequences. "I wish you the best. "The Italians are wise and I'm sure they will make the best choice".