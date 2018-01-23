Spada indicted for attacking RAI crew in Ostia (2)

Rome, January 23 - Roberto Spada, a member of an alleged crime gang based in the Rome seaside district of Ostia, was sent to trial on Tuesday for a brutal attack on two members of a RAI crew, Daniele Piervincenzi and Edoardo Anselmi, in November. Spada headbutted Piervincenzi, breaking his nose, and attacked the pair working for the State broadcaster with a club after being asked about alleged links between the mafia and far-right political party Casapound. Spada's alleged accomplice Nelson Del Puerto was also indicted. The trial is set to start on March 30. The two defendants are accused of bodily harm and private violence aggravated by mafia methods.