Brussels

Berlusconi rules out grand coalition

Ex-premier says centre right will have majority in parliament

Berlusconi rules out grand coalition

Brussels, January 23 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday ruled out the hypothesis that a grand coalition will govern Italy after the March 4 general election, saying it will not be necessary as the centre right will win. "I exclude the possibility of a grand coalition," the media billionaire told a press conference at the offices of the European People's Party (EPP) in Brussels. "There is no chance of it happening. We'll have a majority in the Lower House and the Senate".

