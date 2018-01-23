Berlusconi rules out grand coalition

Brussels, January 23 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday ruled out the hypothesis that a grand coalition will govern Italy after the March 4 general election, saying it will not be necessary as the centre right will win. "I exclude the possibility of a grand coalition," the media billionaire told a press conference at the offices of the European People's Party (EPP) in Brussels. "There is no chance of it happening. We'll have a majority in the Lower House and the Senate".