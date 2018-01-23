Rome

Salvini still convinced euro 'mistaken experiment' (2)

Italian Constitution should prevail over EU law - League chief

Rome, January 23 - Matteo Salvini, the head of the Euroskeptic League party, said Tuesday that "the euros was, and remains, a mistaken experiment that has damaged jobs and the Italian economy". "We haven't changed our mind," he added at the Lower House presentation of League candidate Umberto Bagnai, the author of a book entitled "Il tramonto dell'Euro" - the dusk of the euro. "We are preparing to defend the national interest, as we signed up to do in the centre-right programme, with the (Italian) Constitution taking prevalence over EU law". The League is part of the centre-right coalition that is favourite to come first in the March 4 general election.

