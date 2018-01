Grillo separates his blog from M5S (2)

Rome, January 23 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo on Tuesday officially separated the anti-establishment group from his blog. The comedian-turned-politician's blog spawned the Internet-based movement in 2009. As a result, the official online platform of the M5S is www.ilblogdellestelle.it - the blog of the stars. "There is a future and I want to go and see it," Grillo said on his blog. The M5S is aiming to win the reins of government in the March 4 general election.