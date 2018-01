Suspected 'Regent' boss of Emilia 'Ndrangheta held (2)

Bologna, January 23 - Carabinieri police from the northern city of Bologna on Tuesday detained Carmine Sarcone, a 39-year-old suspected of being the 'regent' boss of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia syndicate in the Emilia area, sources said on Tuesday. He is suspected of mafia association. Carmine Sarcone is the brother of Nicolino and Gianluigi Sarcone, both of whom were arrested in the 'Aemilia' operation in 2015. Nicolino Sarcone, who has been convicted to 15 years in jail, was considered the head of the autonomous mafia organization in Emilia linked to the Grande Aracri 'Ndrangheta clan of Cutro, in Calabria. Dozens of searches were conducted on Tuesday in relation to the latest operation.