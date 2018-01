Man shoots 5, says killed wife (4)

Caserta, January 22 - A man shot and injured five people with a rifle from his balcony Monday, saying he had killed his wife. The incident took place at Bellona near Caserta. One of the injured was the local Carabinieri commander. The man, 48-year-old Davide Mango, holed up in his house. Police eventually persuaded him to come out and give himself up. Mango was òictured on Facebook against a background of flags of the far-right Forza Nuova (FN) group. FN issued a statement saying he was never a militant but just a supporter.