Man shd return to centre of economy, pope tells WEF (4)

Create 'inclusive and just society', tells Davos forum

Davos, January 22 - Man should return to being at the centre of the economy, Pope Francis said in a letter to the World Economic Forum in Davos Monday. The pope called for the creation of "an inclusive and just society that gives support" to people. He said this was "a real moral imperative". In the missive, addressed to WEF Executive President Klaus Schwab, the pope cited recurrent financial crises that have created new challenges for governments "such as the growth in unemployment, the increase in various forms of poverty, the widening of the socio-economic gap and new forms of slavery". In this context, Francis said, it is "fundamental to safeguard the dignity of the human person, in particular by offering real opportunities for an integrated human development and via economic policies that favour the family." Economic models, the pope said, "must observe an ethic of sustainable and integrated development, based on the values that put at the centre the human person and his rights".

