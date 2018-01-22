4 Japanese tourists pay 1,100 euros for Venice meal (2)

Venice
22/01/2018
Venice, January 22 - Four Japanese tourists were slapped with a 1,143-euro ($1,350) bill for a meal in Venice. The four had four steaks, a fried-fish platter and mineral water in the osteria near St Mark's Square, according to early reports. later reports said the steaks were large 'Fiorentine" cuts, that the fish was for four and not just a single platter, an that they may have had very expensive Amarone wine as well as water - and costly aperitifs before the meal. On Monday the four filed a complaint with police in Bologna, where they are resident as students. Venice police have opened a probe after a complaint from the 25 Aprile association, which broke the story.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Drammatico risveglio a Tortorici: tra le lacrime dietro il Patrono
di Franco Perdichizzi
Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella
di Franco Perdichizzi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online