Venice

4 Japanese tourists pay 1,100 euros for Venice meal (2)

File complaint to police

4 Japanese tourists pay 1,100 euros for Venice meal (2)

Venice, January 22 - Four Japanese tourists were slapped with a 1,143-euro ($1,350) bill for a meal in Venice. The four had four steaks, a fried-fish platter and mineral water in the osteria near St Mark's Square, according to early reports. later reports said the steaks were large 'Fiorentine" cuts, that the fish was for four and not just a single platter, an that they may have had very expensive Amarone wine as well as water - and costly aperitifs before the meal. On Monday the four filed a complaint with police in Bologna, where they are resident as students. Venice police have opened a probe after a complaint from the 25 Aprile association, which broke the story.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Il drammatico risveglio di Tortorici: lacrime e silenzio dietro il Patrono

Drammatico risveglio a Tortorici: tra le lacrime dietro il Patrono

di Franco Perdichizzi

Blitz della polizia vicino alla stazione, diversi fermati

La polizia interrompe
un festino in un appartamento

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

di Franco Perdichizzi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33