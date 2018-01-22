Rome to remove race manifesto signatories from streets (4)

Rome, January 22 - Rome is to remove from its streets the names of people who signed the 1938 race manifesto, political sources said Monday. "We hope to rename the streets by the end of this year," Mayor Virginia Raggi said. The Manifesto of Race, sometimes known as the Charter of Race or Racial Manifesto, was a manifesto published on 14 July 1938 which prepared the enactment, in October 1938, of the Racial Laws in Fascist Italy. The antisemitic laws stripped the Jews of Italian citizenship and governmental and professional positions. The manifesto demonstrated the influence Adolf Hitler had over Benito Mussolini after Italy had become allied with Nazi Germany. Among the 42 signers of the Manifesto of Race were medical doctors Sebastiano Visco and Nicola Pende, anthropologist Luciano Cipriani, zoologist Edoardo Zavattari and statistician Francesco Savorgnan. La Stampa newspaper said city hall was eying scrubbing the names of Fende and Zavattari off streets, as well as that of psychiatrist Arturo Donaggio. Romes' Jewish community said Monday some streets in the Italian capital should be renamed after university teachers who lost their jobs because of the 1938 manifesto on Race. Saying they welcomed Mayor Virginia Raggi's plans to remove the names of those who signed the manifesto, Rome Jewish community chief Ruth Dureghello said "it would be more just to dedicate some streets to the university teachers who lost their jobs because of that infamy".