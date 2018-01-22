Man gives self up, son, daughter-in-law hurt (4)

Cosenza, January 22 - A man gave himself up Monday after holing up for several hours in Calabria and injuring his son and daughter-in-law, local sources said. The man wounded the two relatives after a row, they said. The incident happened in the "Schiavonea" district of Corigliano Calabro near Cosenza. The man's wife was with him when he barricaded himself in, police said. She was unhurt, police said. A police negotiator talked the man, 76-year-old accountant Cosimo Sisto, into coming out of his house and giving himself up, Cosenza Carabineri chief Lt Cnl Piero Sutera told ANSA. The negotiator "carried out a patient and prolonged job of persuasion," Sutera said. Earlier it was reported that the man shot and injured two others with a firearm and then barricaded themself inside his home in Corigliano Calabro. The injured people were taken to hospital in the Calabrian city of Cosenza via air ambulance, the sources said. Carabinieri police are on the scene.