Milan

Earthquake every 12 mins in Italy last yr (3)

44,459 in 2017 after 53,000 in big quake year of 2016

Earthquake every 12 mins in Italy last yr (3)

Milan, January 22 - There was an earthquake every 12 minutes in Italy last year, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said Monday. The total of tremors was 44,459, around triple the 2015 tally of 15,000, it said. In 2014 there were 24,300, while in 2016 they rose to 53,000 due to a strong seismic sequence that produces three major quakes in central Italy. Of the quakes in 2017, five were of a magnitude equal to or over five, 21 of magnitude 4-4.9 and 370 of magnitude 3-4.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Il drammatico risveglio di Tortorici: lacrime e silenzio dietro il Patrono

Drammatico risveglio a Tortorici: tra le lacrime dietro il Patrono

di Franco Perdichizzi

Blitz della polizia vicino alla stazione, diversi fermati

La polizia interrompe
un festino in un appartamento

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

di Franco Perdichizzi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33