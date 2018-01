270 kids evacuated for suspected gas leak near Milan (3)

Milan, January 22 - A primary school was evacuated near Milan Monday over a suspected gas leak. Around 270 pupils were taken out of the school which is in Via Lazio, at Melegnano. Emergency services rushed to the scene with six vehicles as well as a helicopter. Fire services said no one had to be taken to hospital, for the moment. The scare ended when services established that the gas was a harmless ingredient put into methane at a local factory to give it its smell.