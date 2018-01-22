Man found hanged after daughter abuse allegation (4)

Rome, January 22 - A prison guard from the central town of Cassino who was under investigation for allegedly sexually abusing his 14-year-old daughter was found hanged early on Monday, sources said. His wife said the claims against had not been proven. A local court had ordered the 54-year-old man to leave the family home after the girl revealed the abuse in a school essay and his movements were monitored via an electronic bracelet. He hanged himself at the entrance of a small mountain church near Cassino and did not leave a suicide note, according to an initial reconstruction. The girl's mother reported the case to the authorities after being summoned by the school's principal following the essay, in which the teen said she suffered abuse "every time he and I were alone". A warrant from a preliminary investigations judge said that the mother had told the girl not to "be alone with dad". The woman had also spoken about a similar episode that her first daughter, who is now 28, was victim of. On that occasion the man had "promised that similar deeds would not happen again". But the wife said Monday "we didn't yet know if it was true". Speaking to GR1, she said "many things that weren't true have been said, what you said yesterday and the day before drove him to this". The tearful woman told the radio station of State broadcaster RAI that she was "very, very angry".