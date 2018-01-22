Rome

Thought talk of race was over - CEI chief (3)

Church doesn't make political deals, must ease 'rancour'

Thought talk of race was over - CEI chief (3)

Rome, January 22 - Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) President Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said Monday "we thought talk of (the white) race had been buried for good" after League Lombardy governor candidate Attilio Fontana recently said migrants threatened the white race. Bassetti said "every Christian is called to go towards (migrants) with an attitude of understanding and compassion" because "we are one human family". In other remarks, Bassetti urged bishops to try to help "mend a country that is marked by social rancour". He said the bishops must try to "rebuild hope and bring peace to society". Ahead of the march 4 general election, Bassetti reiterated that the Catholic Church in Italy is not a political party and doesn't make deals with parties. "Talking (to politicians) is not negotiating, and we seek the common good for all," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Il drammatico risveglio di Tortorici: lacrime e silenzio dietro il Patrono

Drammatico risveglio a Tortorici: tra le lacrime dietro il Patrono

di Franco Perdichizzi

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Blitz della polizia vicino alla stazione, diversi fermati

La polizia interrompe
un festino in un appartamento

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

di Franco Perdichizzi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33