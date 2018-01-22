Rome

Immunologist Burioni turns Renzi down (3)

Won't run in March 4 general election

Immunologist Burioni turns Renzi down (3)

Rome, January 22 - Roberto Burioni, a top immunologist Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi asked to run for the centre-left group in the March 4 general election, said Monday he had decided not to. "I have decided not to stand in the upcoming general election," Burioni said, thanking ex-premier Renzi, on Twitter. "But my battle against obscurantism and superstition that wants to plunge us back into a new Middle Ages continues stronger than ever," said Burioni, who has fought vaccine skepticism and other forms of anti-science propaganda. "Thank you Matteo Renzi for honouring me with you proposal. Burioni is professor of microbiology and virology at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital. He recently presented his latest book, The Dunces' Plot, denouncing anti-scientific ideas and campaigns.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Il drammatico risveglio di Tortorici: lacrime e silenzio dietro il Patrono

Drammatico risveglio a Tortorici: tra le lacrime dietro il Patrono

di Franco Perdichizzi

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Blitz della polizia vicino alla stazione, diversi fermati

La polizia interrompe
un festino in un appartamento

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

di Franco Perdichizzi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33