Immunologist Burioni turns Renzi down (3)

Rome, January 22 - Roberto Burioni, a top immunologist Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi asked to run for the centre-left group in the March 4 general election, said Monday he had decided not to. "I have decided not to stand in the upcoming general election," Burioni said, thanking ex-premier Renzi, on Twitter. "But my battle against obscurantism and superstition that wants to plunge us back into a new Middle Ages continues stronger than ever," said Burioni, who has fought vaccine skepticism and other forms of anti-science propaganda. "Thank you Matteo Renzi for honouring me with you proposal. Burioni is professor of microbiology and virology at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital. He recently presented his latest book, The Dunces' Plot, denouncing anti-scientific ideas and campaigns.