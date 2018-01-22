LA Italian film fest to fete Bertolucci

Rome, January 22 - This year's Los Angeles Italia Film Fest is to fete legendary director Bernardo Bertolucci on the 30th anniversary of his multi-Oscar triumph at the Oscars with The Last Emperor. "It will be a sincere and dutiful homage to the legendary maestro whom all of Hollywood still adores today," said fest founder Pascal Vicedomini. The pre-Oscar festival runs this year from February 25 to March 3. "Bertolucci is the only Italian director to have won the best director category and it is fitting we celebrate him in a year that Luca Guadagnino is generating such talk of success with his Call Me By Your Name," said Vicedomini.