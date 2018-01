EPP backs Berlusconi's programme - Lopez (2)

Brussel, January 22 - The European People's Party (EPP) is giving "very clear support" to Silvio Berlusconi's election programme after the ex-premier and Forza Italia leader presented it in Brussels on Monday, EPP Secretary-General Antonio Lopez said. "Italy is fundamental for us, the southern part of the EU needs to have a bigger impact on the decisions that are being taken in Europe," Lopez said. "This will be possible with the new, future government". He added that the EPP was Berlusconi's "home".