Rome, January 22 - Costa Concordia disaster hero Gregorio De Falco was among the big-name candidates for he March 4 general election presented by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement at the weekend. De Falco, who was hailed for forcing 'Captain Coward' Francesco Schettino to "get back on board, dammit", in the disaster that claimed 32 lives, will stand in one of the M5S's first-past-the-post races, leader Luigi Di Maio said at the weekend. Also standing are journalists Emilio Carelli and Gianluigi Paragone and disability association chief Vincenzo Zoccano. Di Maio said the big three will be "flanked by 300 people who are leading lights in civil society and will make our rivals' tremble". The M5S has meanwhile been hit by appeals from many candidates who were excluded in its 'parlamentarie' online candidacy process. But Di Maio said: I don't see there being any major problems".