Pope back in Rome (2)

Papal flight landed at Ciampino at 14:15

Rome, January 22 - Pope Francis is back in Rome after his week-long visit to Chile and Peru. The papal flight landed at the city's Ciampino airport at 14:15. Around 1.3 million people attended the final Mass of the pope's trip at the Las Palmas military air base in Lima on Sunday. "This is a land of hope," the pope said before boarding the return flight. During the Chilean leg of the visit, Francis met a group of victims of pedophile priests and apologised for child sex abuse committed by members of the clergy.

