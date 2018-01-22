Europe is essential, but must get stronger -Berlusconi

Brussels, January 22 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi described the European Union as "essential" on Monday as he presented his electoral programme to the EPP in Brussels. "Europe is essential and let's hope that it returns to being that of the founding fathers," Berlusconi said. "It is necessary for it to reinforce itself and gives itself common foreign and defence policies. This would save billions of euros and make it become a world power to be able to count among the great powers of the future".