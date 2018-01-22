Rome

Trial asked for Fini, Tulliani (3)

For money laundering

Rome, January 22 - Prosecutors on Monday asked that former House Speaker Gianfranco Fini be put on trial in a money laundering case. They also requested the indictment of Fini's partner Elisabetta Tulliani and her father and brother, Sergio and Giancarlo, along with slot-machine king Francesco Corallo. Former foreign minister Fini, 66, a former neo-Fascist leader, was once the heir-apparent of three-time ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, the media magnate and centre-right Forza Italia leader. His fall from grace was linked to a Monte Carlo house belonging to Fini's former post-Fascist party that was sold to Giancarlo Tulliani, and was the centre of a 2010 probe. Tulliani is still facing legal action over the house. Tulliani, was arrested in Dubai in early November after being on the run since March in the money laundering probe.

