Rome

Fugitive 'new Magliana gang' boss nabbed in Spain

Pellegrinetti, 76, had been on run for 15 years

Fugitive 'new Magliana gang' boss nabbed in Spain

Rome, January 22 - Spanish police have arrested Fausto Pellegrinetti, a fugitive boss of the 'new Magliana gang' Rome crime outfit, after 15 years on the run, sources said on Monday. The 76-year-old, who went by a number of aliases, has been handed a definitive 13-year jail term for criminal association for drugs dealing and money laundering. He was arrested on Sunday in a luxury apartment in the coastal city of Alicante, the sources said. The new Magliana gang was a later incarnation of an infamous and extremely violent Rome group of the 1970s that was the subject of Michele Placido's 2005 movie Romanzo Criminale and a spin-off TV series of the same name.

