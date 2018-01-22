Renzi proposes Padoan stand for PD in Siena (2)

Florence
22/01/2018
Florence, January 22 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday that Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is set to stand as a candidate for the centre-left group in the March 4 general election in Siena. The former OECD chief economist served in Renzi's 2014-2016 administration as well as for the current government of Premier Paolo Gentiloni. "I proposed to Minister Padoan that he should stand in Tuscany, in the Siena constituency, because the PD must be a strong, authoritative team, but also because we faced the bank (crisis) question in an innovative way with Pier Carlo," Renzi told Controradio.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Drammatico risveglio a Tortorici: tra le lacrime dietro il Patrono
di Franco Perdichizzi
Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella
di Franco Perdichizzi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online