Renzi proposes Padoan stand for PD in Siena (2)

Florence, January 22 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday that Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is set to stand as a candidate for the centre-left group in the March 4 general election in Siena. The former OECD chief economist served in Renzi's 2014-2016 administration as well as for the current government of Premier Paolo Gentiloni. "I proposed to Minister Padoan that he should stand in Tuscany, in the Siena constituency, because the PD must be a strong, authoritative team, but also because we faced the bank (crisis) question in an innovative way with Pier Carlo," Renzi told Controradio.

