We'll respect 3% deficit limit - Berlusconi (2)

Brussels
22/01/2018
Brussels, January 22 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Monday that Italy will respect the EU's 3% deficit-to-GDP-ratio limit if the centre right wins the March 4 general election. "We presented our programme to the EPP (European People's Party)," Berlusconi said after meeting EPP Secretary-General Antonio Lopez in Brussels. "The important thing is our desire to respect the 3% deficit rule". The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio has mooted breaching the 3% limit. The centre-right coalition FI is part of also features the Euroskeptic League.
