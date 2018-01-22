Burned, dismembered body of Italian man found in Thailand (2)

Bangkok
22/01/2018
Bangkok, January 22 - Thai police said Monday that the body of man that was found dismembered after being set alight three days ago is that of Italian national Giuseppe De Stefani. Police in the Thai province of Phichit managed to identify the victim thanks to a tattoo on a partially burned leg that a witness said belonged to the 62-year-old native of the northern town of Sondrio. The authorities are trying to track down Stefani's 38-year-old ex wife, Thai national Rujira Eiumlamai, and her French lover, the details of whom were not given.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Drammatico risveglio a Tortorici: tra le lacrime dietro il Patrono
di Franco Perdichizzi
Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella
di Franco Perdichizzi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online