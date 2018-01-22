Bangkok

Burned, dismembered body of Italian man found in Thailand

Investigators trying to track down ex wife, lover

Burned, dismembered body of Italian man found in Thailand (2)

Bangkok, January 22 - Thai police said Monday that the body of man that was found dismembered after being set alight three days ago is that of Italian national Giuseppe De Stefani. Police in the Thai province of Phichit managed to identify the victim thanks to a tattoo on a partially burned leg that a witness said belonged to the 62-year-old native of the northern town of Sondrio. The authorities are trying to track down Stefani's 38-year-old ex wife, Thai national Rujira Eiumlamai, and her French lover, the details of whom were not given.

