Huge Mafia operation in Sicily, 56 arrested

Palermo, January 22 - Carabinieri police on Monday executed arrest warrants for 56 alleged bosses and members of Mafia clans in the Sicilian province of Agrigento, sources said. The operation targeted the Santa Elisabetta and Sciacca clans and hit 16 Mafia 'families', the sources said. Alleged mobsters in the provinces of Caltanissetta, Palermo, Enna, Ragusa and Catania were targeted too.