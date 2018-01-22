Di Maio launches M5S programme, Gentiloni says won't govern

Rome

Anti-establishment group pledges to scrap 400 laws

Rome, January 22 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Sunday presented the anti-establishment group's programme for the March 4 general election. It features pledges to keep the euro, something of a reversal as the movement has been highly critical of the single currency, cut taxes, take action to make Italy a technology savvy 'smart Nation' and introduce a minimum 'citizen pension'. The programme also vows to scrap 400 laws, including the Good School education reform and the Fornero pension reform. Premier Paolo Gentiloni, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party, predicted that the M5S come short of winning a working majority in the election. "They don't have the numbers (to govern)," he said.

