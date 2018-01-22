Pope heading back to Vatican

Rome, January 22 - Pope Francis is on his way back to the Vatican after concluding a week-long visit to Chile and Peru. Around 1.3 million people attended the final Mass of the trip at the Las Palmas military air base in Lima. "This is a land of hope," the pope said before boarding the return flight. During the Chilean leg of the visit, Francis met a group of victims of pedophile priests and apologised for child sex abuse committed by members of the clergy. The pope is set to arrive in Rome at 14:15 Italian time.