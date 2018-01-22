Rome

Pope heading back to Vatican

Some 1.3 million attend final Mass in Peru

Pope heading back to Vatican

Rome, January 22 - Pope Francis is on his way back to the Vatican after concluding a week-long visit to Chile and Peru. Around 1.3 million people attended the final Mass of the trip at the Las Palmas military air base in Lima. "This is a land of hope," the pope said before boarding the return flight. During the Chilean leg of the visit, Francis met a group of victims of pedophile priests and apologised for child sex abuse committed by members of the clergy. The pope is set to arrive in Rome at 14:15 Italian time.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Auto investe coppia, lui morto lei ferita

Il drammatico risveglio di Tortorici: lacrime e silenzio dietro il Patrono

Drammatico risveglio a Tortorici: tra le lacrime dietro il Patrono

di Franco Perdichizzi

Blitz della polizia vicino alla stazione, diversi fermati

La polizia interrompe
un festino in un appartamento

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella

di Franco Perdichizzi

La morte dell'imprenditore Pasquale Sgotto / Foto

La morte dell'imprenditore Pasquale Sgotto / Foto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33