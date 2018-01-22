Soccer: Leaders Napoli beat Atalanta

Rome, January 22 - Napoli stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to four points on Sunday by beating Atalanta 1-0 thanks to a goal by Dries Mertens. Champions Juve can cut the advantage back down to one point if they beat Genoa at home later on Monday. Inter Milan's Matias Vecino headed in a late equalizer to earn his side a point in the big match at the San Siro against AS Roma after Stephan El Shaarawy had put the visitors ahead in the first half. Lazio thrashed Chievo 5-1 at home to pull level with Inter in third place. Lazio and Inter both have 43 points, 11 behind Inter, but the Rome side have a game in hand. Roma, who also have a game in hand, are fifth with 40 points. AC Milan beat Cagliari 2-1 to notch their second consecutive win and pull up to seventh.