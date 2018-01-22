Soccer: Leaders Napoli beat Atalanta

Rome
22/01/2018
Rome, January 22 - Napoli stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to four points on Sunday by beating Atalanta 1-0 thanks to a goal by Dries Mertens. Champions Juve can cut the advantage back down to one point if they beat Genoa at home later on Monday. Inter Milan's Matias Vecino headed in a late equalizer to earn his side a point in the big match at the San Siro against AS Roma after Stephan El Shaarawy had put the visitors ahead in the first half. Lazio thrashed Chievo 5-1 at home to pull level with Inter in third place. Lazio and Inter both have 43 points, 11 behind Inter, but the Rome side have a game in hand. Roma, who also have a game in hand, are fifth with 40 points. AC Milan beat Cagliari 2-1 to notch their second consecutive win and pull up to seventh.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Drammatico risveglio a Tortorici: tra le lacrime dietro il Patrono
di Franco Perdichizzi
Incidente nella notte: muore 19enne, grave la sorella
di Franco Perdichizzi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online