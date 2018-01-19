Mayor was sent bullets, swastika

Empoli

Empoli, January 19 - A Tuscan mayor got an envelope containing two bullets and a swastika in the mail Friday. Brenda Barnini got the intimidatory letter after the town was earlier this week awarded Italy's gold medal for the WWII Resistance against the Fascists and Nazis. She condemned "the new Fascist right, xenophobic populism and political forces that sow rancour and hatred". Barnini said: "you don't scare me because my city is stronger than your ignorance". Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi called the incident "an ignoble gesture". He said it came from "those who over the last few years have only been able to blow on the fire of fear, using words of hate".

