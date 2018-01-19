Spanish royals unveil new S.Maria Maggiore LED lighting

Rome, January 19 - Spanish royals Juan Carlos and Sofia on Friday unveiled new LED lighting for Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore (St Mary Major) basilica. "I'm a real Roman, born in Rome," said the king emeritus, who was born in Rome on January 5, 1938. The Vatican has said the lighting "combines advanced technology with respect for the environment and will save 80% in costs". The basilica is the largest church in Rome devoted to Mary. Pope Francis has visited it 57 times, more than any other church in the world apart from St Peter's.