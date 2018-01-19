Milan

Celebrity chef Cracco weds in Milan

Mayo Sala officiates, Lapo Elkan best man

Celebrity chef Cracco weds in Milan

Milan, January 19 - Cenerity chef Carlo Cracco on Friday married his long-term partner Rosa Fanti with Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala officiating and Agnelli scion Lapo Elkann as best man. TV chef Cracco has been with Fanti for 10 years and they have two children. Elkann has done several projects with the Michelin-starred chef and former presenter of Masterchef. Other guests included TV presenter Camila Raznovich.

