Puerto Maldonado

Duty to talk to native peoples says pope (3)

No more exclusion says in Peru

Duty to talk to native peoples says pope (3)

Puerto Maldonado, January 19 - Pope Francis said in this Peruvian city Friday that it is a duty to talk to native peoples and there should be no more exclusion of them. "It is essential to make efforts to give life to institutional spaces of respect, recognition and dialogue with native peoples," the pontiff said. "We must reclaim culture, language, traditions, rights and spirituality which are their own," he said. Francis said "recognition and dialogue will be the best way to transform the old relations marked by exclusion and discrimination". He said intercultural dialogue would take place "in which you (native people) can be the principal interlocutors, above all at a time when major projects regarding your territory go ahead".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

Truffe Agea, 11 arresti tra Enna e Messina

Truffe Agea, 11 arresti tra Enna
e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33