Empoli

2 minors cited for 'race attack' on train in Tuscany

Pair 'punched Chinese boy near Empoli'

Empoli, January 19 - Two boys aged 14 and 17 were cited by rail police Friday for an alleged race-hate attack on a Chinese boy on a Pisa-Florence train near Empoli on December 23. One of the pair allegedly grabbed the victim while the other laid him out with a punch, proffering racial insults.

