Jewish Community moved by Segre Life Senator

Rome
19/01/2018
Rome, January 19 - The president of the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (UCEI), Noemi Di Segni, on Friday welcomed President Sergio Mattarella's decision to make Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre a life Senator. "I express our deep emotion at President Mattarella's decision in the name of all of Italy's Jewish communities," said Di Segni. "It precisely responds to the need to ensure that the institution called on to legislate has a memory of what happened in the past".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online