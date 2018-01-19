Rome

Jewish Community moved by Segre Life Senator

UCEI's Di Segni welcomes Mattarella's move

Rome, January 19 - The president of the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (UCEI), Noemi Di Segni, on Friday welcomed President Sergio Mattarella's decision to make Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre a life Senator. "I express our deep emotion at President Mattarella's decision in the name of all of Italy's Jewish communities," said Di Segni. "It precisely responds to the need to ensure that the institution called on to legislate has a memory of what happened in the past".

