Hospital ops delayed by lack of blood due to flu (2)

Rome
19/01/2018
Rome, January 19 - The flu epidemic is again this year forcing hospital operations to be put off because of a lack of blood, the National Blood Centre said Friday. The blood emergency has hit several regions, the centre said. It said up to 1,300 blood bags were lacking in some places. The centre, together with the Higher Health Institute, suggested to blood-donor association CIVIS that blood donors should be offered a free flu vaccine.
