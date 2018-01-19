Man, 50, dies of flu (3)

Udine

Another patient in critical condition in Udine

Udine, January 19 - A 50-year-old Italian man died in hospital in Udine Friday of complications from a particularly aggressive form of influenza, medical sources said. The man had not had any previously existing serious conditions and had not been vaccinated, the sources said. Another patient has presented similar symptoms and is in the Udine hospital's intensive care ward. Doctors have put him on a blood-pumping machine.

