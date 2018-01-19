Centre right to take north,PD centre,M5S Lazio-Sicily-IPSOS

Rome

Rome, January 19 - The centre right will take the north in the March 4 general election while the Democratic Party will win central Italy and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement will gain Lazio and Sicily, the think tank IPSOS said Friday. Corriere della Sera published the results of a survey on the first-past-the-post seats in the election. A third fo seats will be decided by this method. The remaining two thirds will be assigned by proportional representation.

