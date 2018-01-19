GDP +1.5% in 2017, +1.4% 2018 - BoI (3)

Rome

+1.2% in 2019 and 2020 says central bank

Rome, January 19 - Italian GDP growth was 1.5% last year and will be 1.4% this year, the Bank of Italy said Friday. It will then slow to 1.2% in 2019 and 2020, the central bank said. The data were slightly above last July's but a tad under last December's. Growth will be "boosted by domestic demand, the BoI said. In the fourth quarter of last year GDP "grew by around 0.4%". This confirms a positive trend of the previous quarters, while still lagging the European average.

