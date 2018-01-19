Rome

Soccer: Prandelli sacked by Al Nasr (2)

Rome, January 19 - Dubai club Al Nasr on Friday sacked Italian coach Cesare Prandelli after they were knocked out of the President's Cup. It was the third sacking in the last four years for poor performances for former Italy coach Prandelli, 60. He was also let go prematurely by Galatasaray in 2014 and Valencia in 2016. The Tuscan coach led Italy to the final of Euro 2012 where they lost 4-0 to Spain. He quit as national boss after a World Cup group stage loss to Uruguay in August 2014.

