Minimum pension for all in M5S programme - Di Maio (2)

Rome, January 19 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Friday that a minimum pension for all people of retirement age, regardless of their contributions record, will be part of the anti-establishment group's electoral programme. "We propose a citizens' pension in our programme," Di Maio told La7 television. "A minimum of 780 euros for all pensioners and 1,170 euros a month for a couple".